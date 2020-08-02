Monmouth County has 21 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 2, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program will begin accepting applications at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug 3. Go to www.monmouthcountycares.com for more details.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Aug 1-Aug Aberdeen: 266 267 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 342 345 Atlantic Highlands: 42 41 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 55 Bradley Beach: 67 67 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 103 101 Deal: 44 43 Eatontown: 330 330 Englishtown: 52 49 Fair Haven: 43 43 Farmingdale: 14 15 Freehold Borough: 445 446 Freehold Township: 758 757 Hazlet: 356 358 Highlands: 42 42 Holmdel: 329 328 Howell: 770 766 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 223 214 Keyport: 111 110 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 1 1 Long Branch: 657 654 Manalapan: 545 542 Manasquan: 68 68 Marlboro: 539 543 Matawan: 226 223 Middletown: 897 892 Millstone Township: 94 93 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 78 76 Neptune Township: 667 669 Ocean: 412 410 Oceanport: 74 74 Red Bank: 312 313 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 64 64 Sea Bright: 12 13 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 65 67 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 35 35 Spring Lake Heights: 51 48 Tinton Falls: 239 245 Union Beach: 43 46 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 471 469 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 11 13

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 21 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,404 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]