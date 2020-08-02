AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 21 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 2, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program will begin accepting applications at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug 3. Go to www.monmouthcountycares.com for more details.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Aug

  1-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

267

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

342

345

Atlantic Highlands:

42

41

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

55

55

Bradley Beach:

67

67

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

103

101

Deal:

44

43

Eatontown:

330

330

Englishtown:

52

49

Fair Haven:

43

43

Farmingdale:

14

15

Freehold Borough:

445

446

Freehold Township:

758

757

Hazlet:

356

358

Highlands:

42

42

Holmdel:

329

328

Howell:

770

766

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

223

214

Keyport:

111

110

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

1

1

Long Branch:

657

654

Manalapan:

545

542

Manasquan:

68

68

Marlboro:

539

543

Matawan:

226

223

Middletown:

897

892

Millstone Township:

94

93

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

78

76

Neptune Township:

667

669

Ocean:

412

410

Oceanport:

74

74

Red Bank:

312

313

Roosevelt:

9

9

Rumson:

64

64

Sea Bright:

12

13

Sea Girt:

34

34

Shrewsbury Borough:

65

67

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

35

35

Spring Lake Heights:

51

48

Tinton Falls:

239

245

Union Beach:

43

46

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

471

469

West Long Branch:

84

84

Unknown:

11

13

 

 

 

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 21 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,404 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]