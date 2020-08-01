AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 44 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 1, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,464 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 13 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Aug   

31-Jul

Aberdeen:

267

267

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

345

342

Atlantic Highlands:

41

41

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

55

56

Bradley Beach:

67

66

Brielle:

74

73

Colts Neck:

101

102

Deal:

43

43

Eatontown:

330

330

Englishtown:

49

50

Fair Haven:

43

42

Farmingdale:

15

13

Freehold Borough:

446

444

Freehold Township:

757

753

Hazlet:

358

352

Highlands:

42

40

Holmdel:

328

330

Howell:

766

767

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

214

216

Keyport:

110

108

Lake Como:

20

17

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

0

1

Long Branch:

654

650

Manalapan:

542

538

Manasquan:

68

66

Marlboro:

543

543

Matawan:

223

225

Middletown:

892

886

Millstone Township:

93

93

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

76

75

Neptune Township:

669

663

Ocean:

410

410

Oceanport:

74

75

Red Bank:

313

307

Roosevelt:

9

9

Rumson:

64

63

Sea Bright:

13

12

Sea Girt:

34

33

Shrewsbury Borough:

67

66

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

35

35

Spring Lake Heights:

48

49

Tinton Falls:

245

250

Union Beach:

46

45

Upper Freehold:

69

68

Wall:

469

476

West Long Branch:

84

83

Unknown:

15

9

 

 

 

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 44 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,383 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]

 