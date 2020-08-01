Monmouth County has 44 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 1, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,464 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 13 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Aug 31-Jul Aberdeen: 267 267 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 345 342 Atlantic Highlands: 41 41 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 56 Bradley Beach: 67 66 Brielle: 74 73 Colts Neck: 101 102 Deal: 43 43 Eatontown: 330 330 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 43 42 Farmingdale: 15 13 Freehold Borough: 446 444 Freehold Township: 757 753 Hazlet: 358 352 Highlands: 42 40 Holmdel: 328 330 Howell: 766 767 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 214 216 Keyport: 110 108 Lake Como: 20 17 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 0 1 Long Branch: 654 650 Manalapan: 542 538 Manasquan: 68 66 Marlboro: 543 543 Matawan: 223 225 Middletown: 892 886 Millstone Township: 93 93 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 76 75 Neptune Township: 669 663 Ocean: 410 410 Oceanport: 74 75 Red Bank: 313 307 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 64 63 Sea Bright: 13 12 Sea Girt: 34 33 Shrewsbury Borough: 67 66 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 35 35 Spring Lake Heights: 48 49 Tinton Falls: 245 250 Union Beach: 46 45 Upper Freehold: 69 68 Wall: 469 476 West Long Branch: 84 83 Unknown: 15 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 44 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,383 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]