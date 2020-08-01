One Dead, One Injured in Freehold Borough Shooting

FREEHOLD – One man is dead and another injured as the result of a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Freehold Borough, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At approximately 1:04 a.m. on August 1, 2020, the Freehold Borough Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of 40 Jackson Street. Upon arrival, officers found 2 male victims, one deceased and one injured. The deceased victim was pronounced dead at approximately 2:00 a.m., and the second victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

The case is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Freehold Borough Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Christopher Guy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Shaun Hobbs of the Freehold Borough Police Department at 732-577-8308.

Information can also be provided by calling 1-800-671-4400, visiting Monmouth County Crime Stoppers.com, or through the free "P3 Tips" mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms.