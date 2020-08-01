County Clerk Hanlon Honored as 2020 “Woman of Distinction” by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

FARMINGDALE, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has received the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award from the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. She accepted the award at the Girl Scouts’ Annual Women of Distinction Gala on July 30 at the Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club in Farmingdale.

The Woman of Distinction Award recognizes inspiring women role models in the community and their strong service and dedication to the citizens of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The award also honors their strong support and the fostering of the Girl Scouts mission of helping girls become women of courage, confidence, and character.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by this great organization for my work serving the people of Monmouth County,” said Hanlon. “As a former Girl Scout and mother of two Girl Scouts, I have gained a deep appreciation for the organization’s character building and leadership focus for our young women. I would like to thank the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore for this recognition and I extend my congratulations to each of the Women of Distinction Award winners this year.”

Hanlon is currently serving a five-year term as Monmouth County Clerk and was elected on November 3, 2015. As County Clerk, Hanlon is responsible for the maintaining of real property transfer records, processing of vote by mail applications, certification of election results and preparation of passport applications. She also oversees the Monmouth County Archives Division and Office of Records Management.

Hanlon has initiated many new programs, including the “Honoring Our Heroes” veterans’ discount program, which encourages local businesses to offer special services to Monmouth County’s veterans and military members. She has also launched the Mobile County Connection in coordination with Sheriff Shaun Golden and Surrogate Rosemarie Peters, to bring government services throughout the county.

PHOTO: (L to R) Event Co-Chairs Tom Hayes and Teri O'Connor with 2020 Women of Distinction honorees Dr. Janice Warner, Dana Lancellotti, Frances Keane, Lakewood Blueclaws, Clerk Hanlon, Anne Davis, and CEO Eileen Higgins

To help combat the growing trend of property fraud, Hanlon created the free Property Fraud Alert subscription service that allows Monmouth County property owners to have their name and property monitored within the Recording Division of the County Clerk’s Office, in order to track possibly fraudulent activity.

Additionally, Hanlon has created the Monmouth County Votes website and mobile app to help voters, potential voters and candidates access the most up-to-date and important election information. The voter education website, Monmouth County Votes, conveniently provides quick links to voter registration, vote by mail forms, and polling place information. The Monmouth County Votes mobile app is available for free download in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, and immediately updates voters with the latest news via push notifications.

Hanlon holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Fordham University and is a graduate of Barnard College, Columbia University.

Currently, she serves the community as President of the Monmouth Bar Association, Vice President of the Monmouth County S.P.C.A., and Secretary of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). Hanlon is also a trustee for the Monmouth Bar Foundation and Boy Scouts of America, Monmouth Council, and a member of the State of New Jersey Blockchain Task Force.

She lives in Ocean Township with her husband and four children.

For more information about the Women of Distinction Awards, please contact the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore by visiting www.gsfun.org or calling 800-785-2090.