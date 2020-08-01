Clean Ocean Action Launches a Virtual Tour of NJ Coastal Wildlife and Activities

Dive Deep into Eco-Friendly Activities for Students, Teachers, and Families with COA’s Virtual EcoGuide

Long Branch, NJ This week, Clean Ocean Action released a virtual EcoGuide for students, teachers, and families. Published in previous years to promote the eco-friendly enjoyment of the Jersey Shore, COA has now taken this mission virtual so that it can be accomplished on-the-go. This comprehensive tool serves as a fun database of the best ways to enjoy marine ecosystems while also protecting them. This includes eco-friendly activities for all ages, educational information on issues that COA addresses, and tips on the best places to appreciate nature in NJ.

During these uncertain times, this educational and recreational tool will provide environmentally-conscious ways to enjoy nature both at home and outdoors. The virtual EcoGuide will help protect the NJ marine ecosystems by cultivating a love and understanding of New Jersey’s natural wonders.

Clean Ocean Action is excited to provide this resource to communities across New Jersey. Whether you are looking for a family adventure or some fun ideas for school projects, Clean Ocean Action’s EcoGuide “shore-ly” has something for everyone!

Some highlights of the EcoGuide include: wildlife identification pages, eco-friendly arts and crafts, a database of live “animal cams” from across the country, lists of outdoor trails and parks throughout all regions of New Jersey, and so much more.

The EcoGuide is made possible thanks to generous support from the Marta Heflin Foundation.

Find the EcoGuide on the COA website or linked below, ready for mobile or computer use. The EcoGuide functions on mobile devices most efficiently through the “Google Slides” app, but can also be opened on any internet browser.



Link to EcoGuide

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-PD5APpOgDWRUw1MJn7mao9YueEWLTJgya_w4tpbLsY/edit#slide=id.p

Best Use of the EcoGuide

On mobile phone

Download the “Google Slides” or the “Google Drive” app When you click the EcoGuide link, open it in one of those apps



Turn your phone horizontally for easiest viewing

On desktop or laptop

Once the link is opened, click “present” in the upper right-hand corner to view full screen and functionality

To use while offline

Open the EcoGuide while online, then click “download” and download as a pdf to save for use while offline

For more information on COA and the virtual EcoGuide please visit www.cleanoceanaction.org