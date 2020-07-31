AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 54 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 31, there are 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provided updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program on Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Jul

30-Jul

Aberdeen:

267

262

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

342

339

Atlantic Highlands:

41

39

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

56

57

Bradley Beach:

66

66

Brielle:

73

73

Colts Neck:

102

102

Deal:

43

42

Eatontown:

330

327

Englishtown:

50

51

Fair Haven:

42

42

Farmingdale:

13

14

Freehold Borough:

444

443

Freehold Township:

753

755

Hazlet:

352

351

Highlands:

40

41

Holmdel:

330

327

Howell:

767

753

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

216

219

Keyport:

108

110

Lake Como:

17

20

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

1

1

Long Branch:

650

651

Manalapan:

538

537

Manasquan:

66

67

Marlboro:

543

542

Matawan:

225

226

Middletown:

886

874

Millstone Township:

93

93

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

75

74

Neptune Township:

663

659

Ocean:

410

408

Oceanport:

75

74

Red Bank:

307

303

Roosevelt:

9

8

Rumson:

63

63

Sea Bright:

12

12

Sea Girt:

33

32

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

65

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

35

35

Spring Lake Heights:

49

50

Tinton Falls:

250

254

Union Beach:

45

47

Upper Freehold:

68

69

Wall:

476

465

West Long Branch:

83

83

Unknown:

9

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 54 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,339 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]