Monmouth County has 54 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 31, there are 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provided updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program on Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Jul 30-Jul Aberdeen: 267 262 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 342 339 Atlantic Highlands: 41 39 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 56 57 Bradley Beach: 66 66 Brielle: 73 73 Colts Neck: 102 102 Deal: 43 42 Eatontown: 330 327 Englishtown: 50 51 Fair Haven: 42 42 Farmingdale: 13 14 Freehold Borough: 444 443 Freehold Township: 753 755 Hazlet: 352 351 Highlands: 40 41 Holmdel: 330 327 Howell: 767 753 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 216 219 Keyport: 108 110 Lake Como: 17 20 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 1 1 Long Branch: 650 651 Manalapan: 538 537 Manasquan: 66 67 Marlboro: 543 542 Matawan: 225 226 Middletown: 886 874 Millstone Township: 93 93 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 75 74 Neptune Township: 663 659 Ocean: 410 408 Oceanport: 75 74 Red Bank: 307 303 Roosevelt: 9 8 Rumson: 63 63 Sea Bright: 12 12 Sea Girt: 33 32 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 65 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 35 35 Spring Lake Heights: 49 50 Tinton Falls: 250 254 Union Beach: 45 47 Upper Freehold: 68 69 Wall: 476 465 West Long Branch: 83 83 Unknown: 9 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 54 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,339 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]