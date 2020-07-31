Figures Faces Felines Art Exhibit at AH Arts Council

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Art Council is pleased to announce the opening of Figures Faces Felines on Saturday August 1. Figures Faces Felines is a two artist exhibition featuring the work of New Jersey artists Agnieszka Wszolkowska and Sue Kasdon. Longtime collaborators in arts education at the Newark Museum and the Rosa Parks Community School in Orange, NJ, Ms. Wszolkowska and Ms. Kasdon are presenting their own work together for the first time in their careers. The show combines Ms. Wszolkowska’s expressive and boldly colorful paintings with Ms. Kasdon’s delicate and often whimsical ceramics and block prints.

Ms. Wszolkowska was born in Poland and received her BFA in Fine Arts from Rutgers University, with a concentration in painting. She is currently on the faculty of the Yard School of Art in Montclair, NJ. She lives and works in Jersey City, where she has been regularly featured on the Jersey City Artist Tour. Her work has been exhibited in group and solo shows in New Jersey and internationally, including an upcoming show in Warsaw, Poland in 2021.

Ms. Kasdon, a New Jersey native and Atlantic Highlands resident, received her BFA in Fine Arts from the University of Michigan, with a concentration in printmaking. She currently works with clay and block printing techniques. Her work has been exhibited in Brooklyn and the New York metropolitan area, as well as in South Jersey, including a solo show at the Monmouth Museum as part of their Emerging Artist series in 2014.

Figures Faces Felines will have a virtual opening on Saturday, August 1st at 6:00pm EDT, featuring a brief discussion and Q&A with the artists. The show will be open to the public to view in person at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council until September 5.

Please address any questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .