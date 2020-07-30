Vehicle Stolen in Atlantic Highlands, Recovered in Newark

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is currently investigating a stolen motor vehicle that occurred in the early morning hours of July 30, 2020 on Second Avenue. The owner reported the incident to Atlantic Highlands Police at 5:32 A.M when they discovered their vehicle missing. The vehicle was found to be taken at approximately 1:56 A.M. by the owner’s home video system. The vehicle was recovered in the City of Newark NJ later in the morning.

Based on preliminary findings, the suspects and method of operation are believed to be part of high-end stolen car crews with gang affiliations out of Newark and other Northern New Jersey cities. They have been targeting several other Monmouth County Towns for more than a year. The suspects travel to our area and locate vehicles that have their Key FOB in them including valet keys. Most of the vehicles are left unlocked allowing easy access for would be thieves. Residents can help thwart these actions by being diligent in removing their Key FOBs and locking their cars. The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is continuing the investigation along with the Newark Police Department.

Chief Rossbach advises “criminals were in our town last night as well as surrounding towns. This incident highlights the fact that no matter where you live, there is always the chance that something like this can happen. Residents are asked to remove their key fobs, lock their cars, and report suspicious activity. By not taking these simple precautions you are creating an environment ripe for criminal activity. Please do not make it easy for these criminals who have no regard for the safety of our officers, you or your family. These criminals are often operating stolen vehicles, are armed with weapons, and will not stop for the police. This is an area wide problem and we do not want a resident or one of our officers to be injured by a crime which is preventable, simply by removing your key fob, hiding valuables, and locking your door. Please call headquarters at 732-291-1212 whenever you see something that does not look right. We all need to do our part to continue to make our town as safe as possible."