Prosecutor: Investigators Refuse to Allow Route 18 Murder to Become Cold Case

FREEHOLD, NJ – Despite the passage of over two years, investigators are working tirelessly to ensure the murder of Earl Sanders does not become another cold case. Authorities from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Colts Neck Police Department say that the senseless murder of Sanders remains very active and are urging anyone with information to come forward, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On April 29, 2018, Colts Neck Police Department fielded a 911 call for assistance on Route 18, south of Route 537. Once on scene they located a single motor vehicle crash involving a 2009 Mercedes Benz C350. The investigation revealed the driver Earl Sanders, also known as “Everlasting,” 54, of Neptune City, and a passenger were driving southbound on Route 18 when an unknown assailant or assailants pulled next to Sanders’ vehicle and fired numerous shots, striking Sanders several times. Sanders lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail near the Route 537 exit. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. A 52-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two were traveling home from a birthday party at the Elks Club in Freehold earlier that evening.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Prosecutor Gramiccioni stated that, “Through the hard work and tenacity of our investigative team, we have been able to identify persons of interest. Now, we are calling on citizens in the community to come forward and help provide the additional pieces of the puzzle we need to arrest those responsible.”

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan Mahony at 1-800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Department Detective Steven DeCaesar at 732-780-7323. Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android). Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any suspect in the murder of Earl Sanders.