Freeholders Announce Monmouth County CARES Program; Provide COVID-19 Free Testing Updates

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley announced Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program for small businesses and nonprofits, and provided updates on the recently launched COVID-19 free testing program at a press conference held today.

“The Freeholders have worked alongside chambers of commerce and mayors to deliver assistance to our small businesses and I am excited to announce that the Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant program will be ready to launch at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 3 at monmouthcountycares.com,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “I encourage businesses to spend the next few days reviewing their COVID-19 costs and related paperwork so that they are prepared when the application process opens on Monday.”

In order to qualify for a Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Physically located in Monmouth County since January 1, 2019 or earlier

Negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 million or less in annual gross revenue

50 or fewer fulltime equivalent (FTE) employees, including the owner, as of March 1, 2020

Nonprofit Organizations registered with the IRS Nonprofit Organizations registered with the IRS including local and regional chambers of commerce can also apply for this program.

It should be noted that banking, educational, governmental and medical service providers are not eligible for the grant program at this time.

Applicants should check the website for specific eligibility requirements at monmouthcountycares.com.

Before the online application process opens on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 8 a.m., please be prepared to submit information electronically through the application portal regarding the costs your business incurred due to COVID-19, such as:

TIN/EIN – This is your Tax Identification or Employee Identification Number

Legal Business Name

DBA – Doing Business As (if applicable)

Business Contact Information (contact name, organizational role, email address, phone number, and business address)

NAICS Code of the Business: North American Industry Classification System

Tax Returns: Fiscal years 2018 and 2019 (if filed)

Business Banking Information: routing and checking numbers

Itemized list of eligible costs for reimbursement

Funding cannot be used for reimbursements already made under other state and federal assistance programs.

“Upon receipt of the application and required documents, each application will be reviewed for completeness and eligibility on a first come, first serve basis,” said Director Arnone. “Applicants will be notified if their application is incomplete and will be given time from the incomplete notification to resubmit missing or incomplete information in order to hold their place in the submission process.”

For further information, questions or assistance, go to monmouthcountycares.com.

Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley commended Freeholder Director Arnone for his dedication to helping the small business community throughout the health pandemic. The Deputy Director then provided an update on the recently launched COVID-19 free testing program in Monmouth County.

“Since the program’s kickoff on Tuesday, July 21, more than 600 tests have been administered at various testing locations including Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg and Long Branch. Free testing will begin in Neptune and Red Bank this Friday and Saturday respectively, “said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley. “Fortunately, out of the nearly 500 tests administered during the first week of this free testing program at the Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg and Long Branch locations, only seven tests have come back positive.”

Deputy Director Kiley explained that these low positivity percentages can be attributed to wearing masks, practicing social distancing and getting tested for COVID-19, but warned that summer parties could cause outbreaks of positive cases.

“I understand it is a beautiful summer, but we are still in the midst of an international health pandemic. This should not be taken lightly,” said Deputy Director Kiley. “I strongly encourage all those who choose to attend these gathering to stay vigilant with the purpose of protecting vulnerable populations. If not careful, the prospect of joining in on these get-togethers may have grim, severe consequences.”

The testing site locations, dates and hours of operation are posted on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.