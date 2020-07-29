Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 29, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program today, Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Jul 28-Jul Aberdeen: 262 263 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 10 Asbury Park: 340 338 Atlantic Highlands: 39 39 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 57 56 Bradley Beach: 66 66 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 100 99 Deal: 42 42 Eatontown: 328 329 Englishtown: 51 50 Fair Haven: 42 41 Farmingdale: 14 14 Freehold Borough: 445 446 Freehold Township: 753 748 Hazlet: 352 354 Highlands: 41 39 Holmdel: 328 329 Howell: 750 750 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 219 218 Keyport: 110 109 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 1 1 Long Branch: 651 652 Manalapan: 537 534 Manasquan: 69 66 Marlboro: 544 541 Matawan: 226 221 Middletown: 871 871 Millstone Township: 93 93 Monmouth Beach: 28 27 Neptune City: 73 75 Neptune Township: 660 655 Ocean: 409 407 Oceanport: 74 74 Red Bank: 300 296 Roosevelt: 8 8 Rumson: 63 62 Sea Bright: 12 13 Sea Girt: 32 32 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 67 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 34 34 Spring Lake Heights: 50 49 Tinton Falls: 254 254 Union Beach: 48 46 Upper Freehold: 69 66 Wall: 464 464 West Long Branch: 83 83 Unknown: 7 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,262 positive cases since March. There were two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]