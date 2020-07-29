Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 29, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program today, Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
29-Jul
|
28-Jul
|
Aberdeen:
|
262
|
263
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
12
|
10
|
Asbury Park:
|
340
|
338
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
39
|
39
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
18
|
18
|
Belmar:
|
57
|
56
|
Bradley Beach:
|
66
|
66
|
Brielle:
|
74
|
74
|
Colts Neck:
|
100
|
99
|
Deal:
|
42
|
42
|
Eatontown:
|
328
|
329
|
Englishtown:
|
51
|
50
|
Fair Haven:
|
42
|
41
|
Farmingdale:
|
14
|
14
|
Freehold Borough:
|
445
|
446
|
Freehold Township:
|
753
|
748
|
Hazlet:
|
352
|
354
|
Highlands:
|
41
|
39
|
Holmdel:
|
328
|
329
|
Howell:
|
750
|
750
|
Interlaken:
|
4
|
4
|
Keansburg:
|
219
|
218
|
Keyport:
|
110
|
109
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
45
|
45
|
Loch Arbour:
|
1
|
1
|
Long Branch:
|
651
|
652
|
Manalapan:
|
537
|
534
|
Manasquan:
|
69
|
66
|
Marlboro:
|
544
|
541
|
Matawan:
|
226
|
221
|
Middletown:
|
871
|
871
|
Millstone Township:
|
93
|
93
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
28
|
27
|
Neptune City:
|
73
|
75
|
Neptune Township:
|
660
|
655
|
Ocean:
|
409
|
407
|
Oceanport:
|
74
|
74
|
Red Bank:
|
300
|
296
|
Roosevelt:
|
8
|
8
|
Rumson:
|
63
|
62
|
Sea Bright:
|
12
|
13
|
Sea Girt:
|
32
|
32
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
66
|
67
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
34
|
34
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
50
|
49
|
Tinton Falls:
|
254
|
254
|
Union Beach:
|
48
|
46
|
Upper Freehold:
|
69
|
66
|
Wall:
|
464
|
464
|
West Long Branch:
|
83
|
83
|
Unknown:
|
7
|
10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,262 positive cases since March. There were two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]