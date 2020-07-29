AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 29, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders held a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program today, Wednesday, July 29. If you missed it, a video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Jul

28-Jul

Aberdeen:

262

263

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

10

Asbury Park:

340

338

Atlantic Highlands:

39

39

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

57

56

Bradley Beach:

66

66

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

100

99

Deal:

42

42

Eatontown:

328

329

Englishtown:

51

50

Fair Haven:

42

41

Farmingdale:

14

14

Freehold Borough:

445

446

Freehold Township:

753

748

Hazlet:

352

354

Highlands:

41

39

Holmdel:

328

329

Howell:

750

750

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

219

218

Keyport:

110

109

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

1

1

Long Branch:

651

652

Manalapan:

537

534

Manasquan:

69

66

Marlboro:

544

541

Matawan:

226

221

Middletown:

871

871

Millstone Township:

93

93

Monmouth Beach:

28

27

Neptune City:

73

75

Neptune Township:

660

655

Ocean:

409

407

Oceanport:

74

74

Red Bank:

300

296

Roosevelt:

8

8

Rumson:

63

62

Sea Bright:

12

13

Sea Girt:

32

32

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

67

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

34

34

Spring Lake Heights:

50

49

Tinton Falls:

254

254

Union Beach:

48

46

Upper Freehold:

69

66

Wall:

464

464

West Long Branch:

83

83

Unknown:

7

10

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases.  They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March.  Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,262 positive cases since March.  There were two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 758.]