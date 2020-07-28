Middletown Police Investigate Vandalism at Area Houses of Worship

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Middletown Twp. Police Department is currently investigating a series of incidents of vandalism to a number of houses of worship within the township. The locations victimized include Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 94 Tindall Road, New Monmouth Baptist Church at 4 Cherry Tree Farm Road, and Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 743 Leonardville Road. In each case of vandalism, the suspect smashed out the building windows with rocks.

PHOTO: Suspect outside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness on Leonardville Road.

The vandalism first occurred at Westminster Presbyterian Church on June 1, 2020. New Monmouth Baptist was vandalized on July 14, 2020. All three houses of worship were attacked on July 19th, 2020. On Sunday July 26, 2020, Westminster Presbyterian church was victimized a third time. The initial incidents occurred during overnight hours. However, the July 26th incident at Westminster Presbyterian Church happened during broad daylight, occurring at approximately 11:05a.m, while parishioners were still present at the church.



PHOTO: Suspect's vehicle outside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness on Leonardville Road.

The suspect is an African American female, mid 20’s to mid 30’s, driving a silver or gray Chevy Malibu. Although there is no information regarding the vehicle registration, the vehicle does have a trailer hitch and there is a noticeable dent in the rear passenger side bumper.

PHOTO: Windows broken next to suspect's vehicle outside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness on Leonardville Road.

The matter is being treated as a possible bias crime and is currently under investigation by Detective First Class Darrin Simon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Detective Bureau at (732) 615-2120

PHOTO: Left profile of suspect outside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness on Leonardville Road.

The Middletown Twp. Police take these crimes very seriously and do everything we can to protect the residents of Middletown and their property.