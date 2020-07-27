Monmouth County has 10,185 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 27, there are 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,185. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 755.

Due to delays with the State’s reporting system, the new cases reported today are cumulative from as far back as May.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 261

Allenhurst: 12

Allentown: 10

Asbury Park: 343

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 18

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 67

Brielle: 73

Colts Neck: 99

Deal: 42

Eatontown: 329

Englishtown: 51

Fair Haven: 42

Farmingdale: 17

Freehold Borough: 443

Freehold Township: 736

Hazlet: 352

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 327

Howell: 745

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 217

Keyport: 109

Lake Como: 19

Little Silver: 45

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 648

Manalapan: 532

Manasquan: 66

Marlboro: 542

Matawan: 224

Middletown: 867

Millstone Township: 93

Monmouth Beach: 27

Neptune City: 72

Neptune Township: 652

Ocean: 405

Oceanport: 74

Red Bank: 289

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 61

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 32

Shrewsbury Borough: 66

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 34

Spring Lake Heights: 48

Tinton Falls: 249

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 67

Wall: 463

West Long Branch: 83

Unknown: 13

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.