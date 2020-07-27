Monmouth County has 10,185 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 27, there are 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,185. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 755.
Due to delays with the State’s reporting system, the new cases reported today are cumulative from as far back as May.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 261
- Allenhurst: 12
- Allentown: 10
- Asbury Park: 343
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 67
- Brielle: 73
- Colts Neck: 99
- Deal: 42
- Eatontown: 329
- Englishtown: 51
- Fair Haven: 42
- Farmingdale: 17
- Freehold Borough: 443
- Freehold Township: 736
- Hazlet: 352
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 327
- Howell: 745
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 217
- Keyport: 109
- Lake Como: 19
- Little Silver: 45
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 648
- Manalapan: 532
- Manasquan: 66
- Marlboro: 542
- Matawan: 224
- Middletown: 867
- Millstone Township: 93
- Monmouth Beach: 27
- Neptune City: 72
- Neptune Township: 652
- Ocean: 405
- Oceanport: 74
- Red Bank: 289
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 61
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 32
- Shrewsbury Borough: 66
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 34
- Spring Lake Heights: 48
- Tinton Falls: 249
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 67
- Wall: 463
- West Long Branch: 83
- Unknown: 13
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.