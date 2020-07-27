AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 10,185 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 27, there are 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,185. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 755.

Due to delays with the State’s reporting system, the new cases reported today are cumulative from as far back as May.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 261
  • Allenhurst: 12
  • Allentown: 10
  • Asbury Park: 343
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
  • Belmar: 54
  • Bradley Beach: 67
  • Brielle: 73
  • Colts Neck: 99
  • Deal: 42
  • Eatontown: 329
  • Englishtown: 51
  • Fair Haven: 42
  • Farmingdale: 17
  • Freehold Borough: 443
  • Freehold Township: 736
  • Hazlet: 352
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 327
  • Howell: 745
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 217
  • Keyport: 109
  • Lake Como: 19
  • Little Silver: 45
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 648
  • Manalapan: 532
  • Manasquan: 66
  • Marlboro: 542
  • Matawan: 224
  • Middletown: 867
  • Millstone Township: 93
  • Monmouth Beach: 27
  • Neptune City: 72
  • Neptune Township: 652
  • Ocean: 405
  • Oceanport: 74
  • Red Bank: 289
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 61
  • Sea Bright: 13
  • Sea Girt: 32
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 66
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 34
  • Spring Lake Heights: 48
  • Tinton Falls: 249
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 67
  • Wall: 463
  • West Long Branch: 83
  • Unknown: 13

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.