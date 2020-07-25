Man Charged with Stealing Nearly $90K from Employer

FREEHOLD – A Neptune Township man was arrested and charged today with taking nearly $90,000 from his employer over a 10-month period. The theft was discovered during an internal audit, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Derrick Forde, 36, of Neptune Township, was arrested and charged with second degree Theft, following a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Tinton Falls Police Department that revealed Forde stole $89,594.30 from his Tinton Falls employer. If convicted of the second degree crime, Forde faces up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation uncovered Forde issued unauthorized credits to his own credit cards between June 2019 and March 2020. The amount of unauthorized credits totaled $89,594.30.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.