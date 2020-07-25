Flag to be Raised in Recognition of Korean War Veterans

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, nj – In keeping with American flag etiquette, the stars and stripes will be raised to full staff for a moment before being lowered to half-staff on Monday once again, July 27th at 8:30am to recognize Korean War Veteran Armistice Remembrance Day.

That action is being taken in response to a request made by Councilman Jon Crowley in response to a query from a local resident at Wednesday’s meeting of the Borough Council.

The American flag on all government buildings in the state of New Jersey has been flying at half-staff in honor of Georgia Congressman John Louis, since his death July 17 at age 80. Although American flag etiquette dictates a flag be flown at half-staff for one day at the death of a Congressman, Governor Murphy issued an executive order to have flags remain at half-staff until the day of internment for the late Congressman. The Governor of Georgia, which Louis represented in Congress, and New Jersey, were the only two states where Governors ordered flags lowered from his day of death until his day of burial.

In the case of Congressman Louis, because of the death of another Georgia leader, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, who also died July 17 at age 90, Congressman Louis’ burial is not until Thursday, July 30.. The Congressman also is laying in state in Washington, D.C. outside the Capitol Rotunda Monday as well as in both Alabama where he was born and Georgia, where he will be buried after a private funeral service for the family at the Ebenezer Baptist Church following a six day celebration of his life.

Monday July 27 is Korea Armistice Day, the day honoring the end of the Korean conflict. When a local resident at Wednesday’s Borough Council meeting asked that the flag be raised at least that one day to honor all the local residents who served during the Korean conflict, Councilman Jon Crowley came up with a compromise solution.

In keeping with flag etiquette, the flags at both Borough Hall and the Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park will be raised for one minute at 8:30 a.m., the start of the business day for municipal government, and remain at full staff for one minute to honor local veterans, then lowered to half staff in keeping with the Governor’s executive order. Crowley said he expects to be able to be present for the Armistice Day recognition.

Friday, President Trump issued a proclamation calling on all Americans to pause and remember the courage and sacrifice of Americans who fought to defend the expansion of communism on the Korean peninsula. Sixty-seven years ago Monday, “guns fell silent along the Korean Demilitarized Zone after more than three years of brutal fighting.” Two million Americans “fought to defend freedom and protect the values we hold dear” the President said in his proclamation, during the three years of conflict together with tens of thousands of coalition troops from American allies.. Some 36,000 Americans gave their lives in the Korean War, more than 103,000 were wounded, and nearly 8,000 went missing in action.