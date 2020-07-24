Monmouth County has 10,037 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 24, there are 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,037. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 754.
Due to delayed submissions of rapid test results to the State’s Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System, there are delays in reporting accurate case counts throughout the State.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 257
- Allenhurst: 12
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 333
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
- Belmar: 55
- Bradley Beach: 66
- Brielle: 72
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 43
- Eatontown: 330
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 40
- Farmingdale: 15
- Freehold Borough: 441
- Freehold Township: 738
- Hazlet: 352
- Highlands: 40
- Holmdel: 322
- Howell: 736
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 217
- Keyport: 110
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 43
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 641
- Manalapan: 530
- Manasquan: 66
- Marlboro: 533
- Matawan: 220
- Middletown: 828
- Millstone Township: 93
- Monmouth Beach: 28
- Neptune City: 66
- Neptune Township: 649
- Ocean: 394
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 280
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 62
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 31
- Shrewsbury Borough: 68
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 33
- Spring Lake Heights: 48
- Tinton Falls: 244
- Union Beach: 45
- Upper Freehold: 67
- Wall: 461
- West Long Branch: 81
- Unknown: 10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.