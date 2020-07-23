AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 10,008 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 23, there 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,008. There is 1 new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 751.

Monmouth County is now offering a free COVID-19 testing program, with locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank. The schedule is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 259
  • Allenhurst: 11
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 331
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
  • Belmar: 54
  • Bradley Beach: 66
  • Brielle: 71
  • Colts Neck: 95
  • Deal: 41
  • Eatontown: 325
  • Englishtown: 50
  • Fair Haven: 38
  • Farmingdale: 16
  • Freehold Borough: 439
  • Freehold Township: 731
  • Hazlet: 352
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 321
  • Howell: 742
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 213
  • Keyport: 112
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 43
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 639
  • Manalapan: 527
  • Manasquan: 62
  • Marlboro: 536
  • Matawan: 220
  • Middletown: 824
  • Millstone Township: 92
  • Monmouth Beach: 27
  • Neptune City: 70
  • Neptune Township: 638
  • Ocean: 397
  • Oceanport: 68
  • Red Bank: 279
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 61
  • Sea Bright: 13
  • Sea Girt: 30
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 67
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 33
  • Spring Lake Heights: 48
  • Tinton Falls: 249
  • Union Beach: 47
  • Upper Freehold: 65
  • Wall: 467
  • West Long Branch: 83
  • Unknown: 9

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.