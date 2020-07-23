Monmouth County has 10,008 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 23, there 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,008. There is 1 new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 751.
Monmouth County is now offering a free COVID-19 testing program, with locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank. The schedule is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 259
- Allenhurst: 11
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 331
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 66
- Brielle: 71
- Colts Neck: 95
- Deal: 41
- Eatontown: 325
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 38
- Farmingdale: 16
- Freehold Borough: 439
- Freehold Township: 731
- Hazlet: 352
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 321
- Howell: 742
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 213
- Keyport: 112
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 43
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 639
- Manalapan: 527
- Manasquan: 62
- Marlboro: 536
- Matawan: 220
- Middletown: 824
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 27
- Neptune City: 70
- Neptune Township: 638
- Ocean: 397
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 279
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 61
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 30
- Shrewsbury Borough: 67
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 33
- Spring Lake Heights: 48
- Tinton Falls: 249
- Union Beach: 47
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 467
- West Long Branch: 83
- Unknown: 9
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.