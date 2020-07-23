Monmouth County has 10,008 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 23, there 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,008. There is 1 new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 751.

Monmouth County is now offering a free COVID-19 testing program, with locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank. The schedule is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 259

Allenhurst: 11

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 331

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 17

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 66

Brielle: 71

Colts Neck: 95

Deal: 41

Eatontown: 325

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 38

Farmingdale: 16

Freehold Borough: 439

Freehold Township: 731

Hazlet: 352

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 321

Howell: 742

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 213

Keyport: 112

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 43

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 639

Manalapan: 527

Manasquan: 62

Marlboro: 536

Matawan: 220

Middletown: 824

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 27

Neptune City: 70

Neptune Township: 638

Ocean: 397

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 279

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 61

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 30

Shrewsbury Borough: 67

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 33

Spring Lake Heights: 48

Tinton Falls: 249

Union Beach: 47

Upper Freehold: 65

Wall: 467

West Long Branch: 83

Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.