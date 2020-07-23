Middletown Teens Test Positive for COVID-19 After July 11 House Party

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Middletown Township Department of Health and Social Services is currently investigating a cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases in young adults ages 15 to 19. The cases may be related to a house party that allegedly occurred on or about July 11th on West Front Street. If you think your child may have attended such a party, or participates in sports or any other group activity that may have included anyone potentially exposed, please ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms. If they become ill, they should self-isolate and contact your family physician.

We encourage you to have your child tested for COVID-19. The Department is conducting contact tracing in an attempt to better track and narrow down the extent of the cluster we are seeing. Unfortunately, responsiveness has been less than satisfactory, with many refusing to answer our questions. It is imperative that everyone cooperate in this potentially serious matter as we continue to fight this virus. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Health Department at 732-615-2000 x2165 or email questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also visit covid19.nj.gov for additional information and resources.

