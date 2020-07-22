AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,971 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 22, there 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,971. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 750.

Monmouth County is now offering a free COVID-19 testing program, with locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank. The schedule is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 259
  • Allenhurst: 10
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 330
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
  • Belmar: 54
  • Bradley Beach: 65
  • Brielle: 72
  • Colts Neck: 95
  • Deal: 41
  • Eatontown: 324
  • Englishtown: 50
  • Fair Haven: 37
  • Farmingdale: 16
  • Freehold Borough: 440
  • Freehold Township: 733
  • Hazlet: 353
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 320
  • Howell: 740
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 213
  • Keyport: 112
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 43
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 639
  • Manalapan: 524
  • Manasquan: 62
  • Marlboro: 532
  • Matawan: 220
  • Middletown: 814
  • Millstone Township: 92
  • Monmouth Beach: 27
  • Neptune City: 69
  • Neptune Township: 639
  • Ocean: 393
  • Oceanport: 68
  • Red Bank: 277
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 59
  • Sea Bright: 13
  • Sea Girt: 30
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 67
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 32
  • Spring Lake Heights: 48
  • Tinton Falls: 249
  • Union Beach: 48
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 458
  • West Long Branch: 81
  • Unknown: 9

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.