Monmouth County has 9,971 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 22, there 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,971. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 750.

Monmouth County is now offering a free COVID-19 testing program, with locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank. The schedule is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 259

Allenhurst: 10

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 330

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 18

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 65

Brielle: 72

Colts Neck: 95

Deal: 41

Eatontown: 324

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 37

Farmingdale: 16

Freehold Borough: 440

Freehold Township: 733

Hazlet: 353

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 320

Howell: 740

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 213

Keyport: 112

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 43

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 639

Manalapan: 524

Manasquan: 62

Marlboro: 532

Matawan: 220

Middletown: 814

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 27

Neptune City: 69

Neptune Township: 639

Ocean: 393

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 277

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 59

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 30

Shrewsbury Borough: 67

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 32

Spring Lake Heights: 48

Tinton Falls: 249

Union Beach: 48

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 458

West Long Branch: 81

Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.