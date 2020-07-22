﻿New Jersey American Water Lifts Mandatory Outdoor Water Restriction in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Customers are asked to continue mandatory odd/evening water schedule

CAMDEN, N.J. (July 22, 2020) – New Jersey American Water has lifted its mandatory outdoor water ban advisory for its customers within Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The advisory was issued on Monday, July 20 due to an operational issue at one of its primary water treatment plants and increased high water demands.

“The company was able to quickly resolve the issue at the Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant’s intakes that caused capacity to be constricted,” stated Carmen Tierno, senior director of Operations. “The system has been able to recover over the last 24 hours allowing us to lift the current ban on outdoor usage, but we are replacing it with a mandatory odd/even watering advisory due to the continued extreme heat and continued high water demands.”

Impacted customers were notified via the company’s emergency notification system, informing them that the current restriction has been lifted, and advising them to observe mandatory odd/even outdoor watering.

Odd/even guidelines are:

• Outdoor water use permitted on odd-numbered days of the month if your street address is an odd number (i.e., 23 Oak St., 7 Maple Ave.)

• Outdoor water use permitted on even-numbered days of the month if your street address is an even number (i.e., 6 Oak St., 354 Maple Ave.)

• Water early or late in the day to minimize evaporation.

Exceptions are:

• Watering of new sod or seed if daily watering is required (Note: it is recommended that any planting of new sod or seed that has not already taken place be delayed until the fall)

• Use of private wells for irrigation

• Commercial uses of outdoor water, such as for nurseries, farm stands, power washing, plumbing, and car washes

• Watering of athletic fields

“New Jersey American Water thanks its Monmouth and Ocean County customers for their cooperation and we urge all customers to continue to use water wisely throughout the summer to ensure plentiful supply for everyone,” Tierno added.

Additional tips and information on wise water use are available on New Jersey American Water’s website at www.newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information.

