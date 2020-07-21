Red Cross Needs Local Volunteers Due to COVID-19 as New Jersey Heads Into Hurricane Season

NEW JERSEY — Experts say we are in for a busy hurricane season this year and the American Red Cross is looking to increase their cadre of local volunteers who are trained and ready to help in New Jersey communities.

“Should a large disaster occur, the coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country to help in our area,” said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “That is why we’re asking you be ready to help in your community. Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in New Jersey.”

SHELTER HELP NEEDED There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, we have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.

We need volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT NEEDED If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. We need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Current Red Cross Volunteer Needs

FURRY FRIENDS NEED HELP TOO When people leave their homes during an emergency, they take their pets with them. The Red Cross is looking for established partner organizations to support the pet sheltering effort.

FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING If you are interested in helping in New Jersey should a disaster occur, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact our Volunteer Recruitment Specialists at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Be sure to review theCDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and the people we serve.