Monmouth County has 9,930 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 21, there 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,930. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 750.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to announce the kick-off of the County’s free COVID-19 testing program. The dates, times and locations may be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 254

Allenhurst: 11

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 326

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 17

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 63

Brielle: 72

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 41

Eatontown: 328

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 37

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 439

Freehold Township: 737

Hazlet: 347

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 317

Howell: 736

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 215

Keyport: 112

Lake Como: 19

Little Silver: 42

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 638

Manalapan: 530

Manasquan: 62

Marlboro: 527

Matawan: 218

Middletown: 803

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 26

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 646

Ocean: 387

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 275

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 59

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 32

Shrewsbury Borough: 67

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 32

Spring Lake Heights: 46

Tinton Falls: 248

Union Beach: 45

Upper Freehold: 67

Wall: 456

West Long Branch: 80

Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.