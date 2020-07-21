AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,930 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 21, there 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,930. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 750.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to announce the kick-off of the County’s free COVID-19 testing program. The dates, times and locations may be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 254
  • Allenhurst: 11
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 326
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
  • Belmar: 54
  • Bradley Beach: 63
  • Brielle: 72
  • Colts Neck: 96
  • Deal: 41
  • Eatontown: 328
  • Englishtown: 50
  • Fair Haven: 37
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 439
  • Freehold Township: 737
  • Hazlet: 347
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 317
  • Howell: 736
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 215
  • Keyport: 112
  • Lake Como: 19
  • Little Silver: 42
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 638
  • Manalapan: 530
  • Manasquan: 62
  • Marlboro: 527
  • Matawan: 218
  • Middletown: 803
  • Millstone Township: 92
  • Monmouth Beach: 26
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 646
  • Ocean: 387
  • Oceanport: 66
  • Red Bank: 275
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 59
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 32
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 67
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 32
  • Spring Lake Heights: 46
  • Tinton Falls: 248
  • Union Beach: 45
  • Upper Freehold: 67
  • Wall: 456
  • West Long Branch: 80
  • Unknown: 11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 