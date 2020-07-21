New Jersey American Water Issues Mandatory Outdoor Water Restrictions

Restrictions in Monmouth and Ocean counties for NJAW customers until further notice.

CAMDEN, N.J. – New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory outdoor water ban advisory for its customers within Monmouth and Ocean Counties due to an operational issue at one of its primary water treatment plants and increased high water demands.

“The recent extreme heat wave has prompted customers to increase their water usage significantly over the last few days,” stated Carmen Tierno, senior director of Operations. “We are putting this necessary restriction in place to ensure continued water service and fire protection for our customers.”

Earlier today, impacted customers were notified via the company’s emergency notification system, asking them to eliminate outdoor water use such as watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools until further notice.

Since late spring, the company has requested that customers in its Monmouth and Ocean county service areas use an odd/even watering schedule through the end of summer. The company is now requiring the temporary ban of the following outdoor water activities:

Watering lawns

Landscape irrigation

Residential car washing

Filling of pools

“New Jersey American Water thanks its Monmouth and Ocean County customers for their cooperation in using odd/even watering practices since late spring and now in this mandatory outdoor watering restriction. We urge all customers to continue to use water wisely indoors and out throughout the summer to continue to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone,” Tierno added.

The company will issue a follow up communication when this restriction is able to be lifted. Updates are also available on the website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

For more information and more tips on how to conserve water, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

(Editor's note: The restrictions do not affect Atlantic Highlands residents. The town has its own water system.)