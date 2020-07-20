Monmouth County has 9,901 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 20, there 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, keeping the total at 9,901. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 748.

Due to issues with the State’s reporting system, the new cases reported today are cumulative from July 18 through today, July 20. The overall increase in the number of cases reflects cases that have been removed by the State.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 256

Allenhurst: 11

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 329

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 17

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 72

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 41

Eatontown: 323

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 38

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 439

Freehold Township: 735

Hazlet: 348

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 317

Howell: 732

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 216

Keyport: 112

Lake Como: 19

Little Silver: 41

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 637

Manalapan: 526

Manasquan: 59

Marlboro: 525

Matawan: 220

Middletown: 794

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 25

Neptune City: 65

Neptune Township: 638

Ocean: 390

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 275

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 59

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 32

Shrewsbury Borough: 67

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 31

Spring Lake Heights: 45

Tinton Falls: 246

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 454

West Long Branch: 80

Unknown: 12

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.