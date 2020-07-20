Monmouth County has 9,901 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 20, there 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, keeping the total at 9,901. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 748.
Due to issues with the State’s reporting system, the new cases reported today are cumulative from July 18 through today, July 20. The overall increase in the number of cases reflects cases that have been removed by the State.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 256
- Allenhurst: 11
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 329
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 72
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 41
- Eatontown: 323
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 38
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 439
- Freehold Township: 735
- Hazlet: 348
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 317
- Howell: 732
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 216
- Keyport: 112
- Lake Como: 19
- Little Silver: 41
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 637
- Manalapan: 526
- Manasquan: 59
- Marlboro: 525
- Matawan: 220
- Middletown: 794
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 25
- Neptune City: 65
- Neptune Township: 638
- Ocean: 390
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 275
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 59
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 32
- Shrewsbury Borough: 67
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 31
- Spring Lake Heights: 45
- Tinton Falls: 246
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 454
- West Long Branch: 80
- Unknown: 12
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.