Highlands Borough Council Election Application Deadline August 31

HIGHLANDS – Deadline for filing applications to run for one of three seats on the Borough Council is Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.., Borough Clerk Matthew Conlon announced in a letter to borough residents.

Councilmembers Rosemary Ryan and Kenneth Braswell are both currently serving full terms on the non-partisan form of government governing the borough, and Councilman Cody Valkos is currently holding the seat to which he was appointed in January. That term expires this year as well as an elected one year term will be on the ballot in November. Because the borough is under a non-partisan form of government, there was no primary election for borough council.

Ryan, a native of the borough has indicated she will seek re-election as will Valkos. Although he has not yet made any formal statement, Braswell has indicated he will not seek another term on the governing body.

All petitions must be filed at Borough Hall 42 Shore Drive, no later than Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. and a minimum of 35 signatures of registered voters is necessary for application for position on the ballot.