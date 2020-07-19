AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,893 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 18, there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,893. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 746.

The Freeholders will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, July 21 to announce the kick-off of the County’s COVID-19 testing program, in coordination with the Grunin Foundation, to offer free testing in densely populated municipalities throughout Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 255
  • Allenhurst: 10
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 328
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
  • Belmar: 54
  • Bradley Beach: 64
  • Brielle: 74
  • Colts Neck: 96
  • Deal: 41
  • Eatontown: 322
  • Englishtown: 48
  • Fair Haven: 38
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 440
  • Freehold Township: 735
  • Hazlet: 348
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 320
  • Howell: 728
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 214
  • Keyport: 109
  • Lake Como: 19
  • Little Silver: 41
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 637
  • Manalapan: 529
  • Manasquan: 63
  • Marlboro: 531
  • Matawan: 223
  • Middletown: 785
  • Millstone Township: 92
  • Monmouth Beach: 25
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 634
  • Ocean: 392
  • Oceanport: 70
  • Red Bank: 270
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 58
  • Sea Bright: 14
  • Sea Girt: 30
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 63
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 34
  • Spring Lake Heights: 47
  • Tinton Falls: 243
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 67
  • Wall: 460
  • West Long Branch: 79
  • Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 