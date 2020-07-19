Monmouth County has 9,893 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 18, there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,893. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 746.
The Freeholders will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, July 21 to announce the kick-off of the County’s COVID-19 testing program, in coordination with the Grunin Foundation, to offer free testing in densely populated municipalities throughout Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 255
- Allenhurst: 10
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 328
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 74
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 41
- Eatontown: 322
- Englishtown: 48
- Fair Haven: 38
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 440
- Freehold Township: 735
- Hazlet: 348
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 320
- Howell: 728
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 214
- Keyport: 109
- Lake Como: 19
- Little Silver: 41
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 637
- Manalapan: 529
- Manasquan: 63
- Marlboro: 531
- Matawan: 223
- Middletown: 785
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 25
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 634
- Ocean: 392
- Oceanport: 70
- Red Bank: 270
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 58
- Sea Bright: 14
- Sea Girt: 30
- Shrewsbury Borough: 63
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 34
- Spring Lake Heights: 47
- Tinton Falls: 243
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 67
- Wall: 460
- West Long Branch: 79
- Unknown: 9
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.