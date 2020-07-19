Monmouth County has 9,893 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 18, there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,893. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 746.

The Freeholders will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, July 21 to announce the kick-off of the County’s COVID-19 testing program, in coordination with the Grunin Foundation, to offer free testing in densely populated municipalities throughout Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 255

Allenhurst: 10

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 328

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 16

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 74

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 41

Eatontown: 322

Englishtown: 48

Fair Haven: 38

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 440

Freehold Township: 735

Hazlet: 348

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 320

Howell: 728

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 214

Keyport: 109

Lake Como: 19

Little Silver: 41

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 637

Manalapan: 529

Manasquan: 63

Marlboro: 531

Matawan: 223

Middletown: 785

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 25

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 634

Ocean: 392

Oceanport: 70

Red Bank: 270

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 58

Sea Bright: 14

Sea Girt: 30

Shrewsbury Borough: 63

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 34

Spring Lake Heights: 47

Tinton Falls: 243

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 67

Wall: 460

West Long Branch: 79

Unknown: 9

