Monmouth County has 9,836 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 15, there are 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,836. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 744.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan are now open at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 254

Allenhurst: 10

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 329

Atlantic Highlands: 37

Avon-by-the-Sea: 16

Belmar: 54

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 67

Colts Neck: 97

Deal: 40

Eatontown: 324

Englishtown: 52

Fair Haven: 36

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 439

Freehold Township: 729

Hazlet: 348

Highlands: 38

Holmdel: 318

Howell: 728

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 213

Keyport: 110

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 41

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 641

Manalapan: 523

Manasquan: 57

Marlboro: 521

Matawan: 220

Middletown: 778

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 26

Neptune City: 68

Neptune Township: 628

Ocean: 388

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 270

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 56

Sea Bright: 14

Sea Girt: 31

Shrewsbury Borough: 63

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 33

Spring Lake Heights: 44

Tinton Falls: 243

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 460

West Long Branch: 79

Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.