Monmouth County has 9,836 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 15, there are 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,836. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 744.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan are now open at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 254
  • Allenhurst: 10
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 329
  • Atlantic Highlands: 37
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
  • Belmar: 54
  • Bradley Beach: 64
  • Brielle: 67
  • Colts Neck: 97
  • Deal: 40
  • Eatontown: 324
  • Englishtown: 52
  • Fair Haven: 36
  • Farmingdale: 14
  • Freehold Borough: 439
  • Freehold Township: 729
  • Hazlet: 348
  • Highlands: 38
  • Holmdel: 318
  • Howell: 728
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 213
  • Keyport: 110
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 41
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 641
  • Manalapan: 523
  • Manasquan: 57
  • Marlboro: 521
  • Matawan: 220
  • Middletown: 778
  • Millstone Township: 92
  • Monmouth Beach: 26
  • Neptune City: 68
  • Neptune Township: 628
  • Ocean: 388
  • Oceanport: 68
  • Red Bank: 270
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 56
  • Sea Bright: 14
  • Sea Girt: 31
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 63
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 33
  • Spring Lake Heights: 44
  • Tinton Falls: 243
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 460
  • West Long Branch: 79
  • Unknown: 11

