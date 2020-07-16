Monmouth County has 9,836 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 15, there are 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,836. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 744.
The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan are now open at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 254
- Allenhurst: 10
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 329
- Atlantic Highlands: 37
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 67
- Colts Neck: 97
- Deal: 40
- Eatontown: 324
- Englishtown: 52
- Fair Haven: 36
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 439
- Freehold Township: 729
- Hazlet: 348
- Highlands: 38
- Holmdel: 318
- Howell: 728
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 213
- Keyport: 110
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 41
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 641
- Manalapan: 523
- Manasquan: 57
- Marlboro: 521
- Matawan: 220
- Middletown: 778
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 26
- Neptune City: 68
- Neptune Township: 628
- Ocean: 388
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 270
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 56
- Sea Bright: 14
- Sea Girt: 31
- Shrewsbury Borough: 63
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 33
- Spring Lake Heights: 44
- Tinton Falls: 243
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 460
- West Long Branch: 79
- Unknown: 11
