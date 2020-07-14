AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,735 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 14, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,735. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 742.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan will open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 254
  • Allenhurst: 10
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 331
  • Atlantic Highlands: 38
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
  • Belmar: 49
  • Bradley Beach: 63
  • Brielle: 48
  • Colts Neck: 96
  • Deal: 39
  • Eatontown: 319
  • Englishtown: 51
  • Fair Haven: 35
  • Farmingdale: 15
  • Freehold Borough: 438
  • Freehold Township: 723
  • Hazlet: 346
  • Highlands: 38
  • Holmdel: 317
  • Howell: 727
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 210
  • Keyport: 111
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 639
  • Manalapan: 523
  • Manasquan: 40
  • Marlboro: 526
  • Matawan: 221
  • Middletown: 778
  • Millstone Township: 91
  • Monmouth Beach: 24
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 640
  • Ocean: 382
  • Oceanport: 69
  • Red Bank: 266
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 56
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 25
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 63
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 25
  • Spring Lake Heights: 39
  • Tinton Falls: 243
  • Union Beach: 47
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 442
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 8

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.