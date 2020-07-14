Monmouth County has 9,735 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 14, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,735. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 742.
The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan will open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 254
- Allenhurst: 10
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 331
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
- Belmar: 49
- Bradley Beach: 63
- Brielle: 48
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 39
- Eatontown: 319
- Englishtown: 51
- Fair Haven: 35
- Farmingdale: 15
- Freehold Borough: 438
- Freehold Township: 723
- Hazlet: 346
- Highlands: 38
- Holmdel: 317
- Howell: 727
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 210
- Keyport: 111
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 639
- Manalapan: 523
- Manasquan: 40
- Marlboro: 526
- Matawan: 221
- Middletown: 778
- Millstone Township: 91
- Monmouth Beach: 24
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 640
- Ocean: 382
- Oceanport: 69
- Red Bank: 266
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 56
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 25
- Shrewsbury Borough: 63
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 25
- Spring Lake Heights: 39
- Tinton Falls: 243
- Union Beach: 47
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 442
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 8
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.