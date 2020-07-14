Monmouth County has 9,735 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 14, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,735. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 742.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan will open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 254

Allenhurst: 10

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 331

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 16

Belmar: 49

Bradley Beach: 63

Brielle: 48

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 39

Eatontown: 319

Englishtown: 51

Fair Haven: 35

Farmingdale: 15

Freehold Borough: 438

Freehold Township: 723

Hazlet: 346

Highlands: 38

Holmdel: 317

Howell: 727

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 210

Keyport: 111

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 639

Manalapan: 523

Manasquan: 40

Marlboro: 526

Matawan: 221

Middletown: 778

Millstone Township: 91

Monmouth Beach: 24

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 640

Ocean: 382

Oceanport: 69

Red Bank: 266

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 56

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 25

Shrewsbury Borough: 63

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 25

Spring Lake Heights: 39

Tinton Falls: 243

Union Beach: 47

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 442

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 8

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.