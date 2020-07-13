Monmouth County has 9,693 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 13, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,693. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 740.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan will open on Wednesday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 249

Allenhurst: 11

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 331

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 15

Belmar: 50

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 48

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 38

Eatontown: 326

Englishtown: 51

Fair Haven: 35

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 436

Freehold Township: 725

Hazlet: 345

Highlands: 38

Holmdel: 317

Howell: 724

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 209

Keyport: 110

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 640

Manalapan: 519

Manasquan: 38

Marlboro: 519

Matawan: 219

Middletown: 770

Millstone Township: 91

Monmouth Beach: 24

Neptune City: 68

Neptune Township: 636

Ocean: 379

Oceanport: 69

Red Bank: 268

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 55

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 23

Shrewsbury Borough: 63

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 26

Spring Lake Heights: 34

Tinton Falls: 239

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 65

Wall: 439

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 12

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.