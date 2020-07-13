Monmouth County has 9,693 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 13, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,693. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 740.
The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Manalapan will open on Wednesday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 249
- Allenhurst: 11
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 331
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
- Belmar: 50
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 48
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 38
- Eatontown: 326
- Englishtown: 51
- Fair Haven: 35
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 436
- Freehold Township: 725
- Hazlet: 345
- Highlands: 38
- Holmdel: 317
- Howell: 724
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 209
- Keyport: 110
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 640
- Manalapan: 519
- Manasquan: 38
- Marlboro: 519
- Matawan: 219
- Middletown: 770
- Millstone Township: 91
- Monmouth Beach: 24
- Neptune City: 68
- Neptune Township: 636
- Ocean: 379
- Oceanport: 69
- Red Bank: 268
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 55
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 23
- Shrewsbury Borough: 63
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 26
- Spring Lake Heights: 34
- Tinton Falls: 239
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 439
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 12
