Monmouth County has 9,671 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 12, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,671. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 736.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Wednesday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 252

Allenhurst: 11

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 326

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 15

Belmar: 50

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 46

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 38

Eatontown: 320

Englishtown: 52

Fair Haven: 35

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 437

Freehold Township: 724

Hazlet: 342

Highlands: 38

Holmdel: 320

Howell: 722

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 208

Keyport: 111

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 641

Manalapan: 515

Manasquan: 37

Marlboro: 524

Matawan: 218

Middletown: 775

Millstone Township: 90

Monmouth Beach: 24

Neptune City: 68

Neptune Township: 638

Ocean: 379

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 269

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 56

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 23

Shrewsbury Borough: 59

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 26

Spring Lake Heights: 33

Tinton Falls: 234

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 65

Wall: 433

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 12

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.