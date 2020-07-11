AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,620 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 11, there are 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,620. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 736.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Monday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 252
  • Allenhurst: 10
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 323
  • Atlantic Highlands: 38
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
  • Belmar: 48
  • Bradley Beach: 64
  • Brielle: 44
  • Colts Neck: 95
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 316
  • Englishtown: 51
  • Fair Haven: 36
  • Farmingdale: 14
  • Freehold Borough: 436
  • Freehold Township: 714
  • Hazlet: 342
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 313
  • Howell: 717
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 207
  • Keyport: 109
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 642
  • Manalapan: 512
  • Manasquan: 37
  • Marlboro: 520
  • Matawan: 215
  • Middletown: 774
  • Millstone Township: 90
  • Monmouth Beach: 23
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 638
  • Ocean: 385
  • Oceanport: 70
  • Red Bank: 267
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 56
  • Sea Bright: 10
  • Sea Girt: 21
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 60
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 21
  • Spring Lake Heights: 33
  • Tinton Falls: 239
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 433
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 7

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.