Monmouth County has 9,620 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 11, there are 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,620. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 736.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Monday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 252

Allenhurst: 10

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 323

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 15

Belmar: 48

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 44

Colts Neck: 95

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 316

Englishtown: 51

Fair Haven: 36

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 436

Freehold Township: 714

Hazlet: 342

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 313

Howell: 717

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 207

Keyport: 109

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 642

Manalapan: 512

Manasquan: 37

Marlboro: 520

Matawan: 215

Middletown: 774

Millstone Township: 90

Monmouth Beach: 23

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 638

Ocean: 385

Oceanport: 70

Red Bank: 267

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 56

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 21

Shrewsbury Borough: 60

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 21

Spring Lake Heights: 33

Tinton Falls: 239

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 433

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 7

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.