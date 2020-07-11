Monmouth County has 9,620 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 11, there are 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,620. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 736.
The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Monday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 252
- Allenhurst: 10
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 323
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
- Belmar: 48
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 44
- Colts Neck: 95
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 316
- Englishtown: 51
- Fair Haven: 36
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 436
- Freehold Township: 714
- Hazlet: 342
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 313
- Howell: 717
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 207
- Keyport: 109
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 642
- Manalapan: 512
- Manasquan: 37
- Marlboro: 520
- Matawan: 215
- Middletown: 774
- Millstone Township: 90
- Monmouth Beach: 23
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 638
- Ocean: 385
- Oceanport: 70
- Red Bank: 267
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 56
- Sea Bright: 10
- Sea Girt: 21
- Shrewsbury Borough: 60
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 21
- Spring Lake Heights: 33
- Tinton Falls: 239
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 433
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 7
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.