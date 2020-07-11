Keansburg American Legion Saves 150 Lives with Blood Drive

Keansburg Community turns out in force to help others during pandemic. More blood donors needed though.

KEANSBURG – Over 40 blood donors came out to support the Keansburg American Legion community blood drive with their lifesaving blood. One unit of blood can help up to 3 different patients so 150 lives will be impacted from this blood drive. The blood supply is at a dangerously low level due to Covid-19 and New Jersey Blood Services is desperately seeking large venues where blood drives can be held while maintaining social distancing. The blood center is unable to run bus drives so it is imperative these sites are found so donors can find a donation location. New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS) reports that last summer over 1500 units of blood was donated on bus mobile drives that cannot run this summer to safely social distance.

If you would like to help save lives by finding a location and assisting in recruiting blood donors please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . If you would like to donate blood, sign up through http://tinyurl.com/donatebloodnj

Extra precautions are being taken to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they're experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available: http://nybc.org/coronavirus