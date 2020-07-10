Marine Academy of Science and Technology Seniors Miss Graduation

SANDY HOOK – Some of the seniors at MAST, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, will not be able to be present for their graduation ceremonies at Pershing Field next week. They have already reported for duty in summer or basic cadet military training.

There are 11 students among the 66 graduates who have received appointments to federal service academies or Reserve Officers Training Course scholarships, said MAST principal Earl Moore. Some graduates received multiple offers and had to make a decision on which to accept.

Among the class of 2020 from MAST, one student is undergoing Plebe training at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., one is at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, and two are undergoing training at the US Coast Guard Academy in New Groton, Ct.

Four students have accepted Navy ROTC scholarships, two accepted Army ROTC scholarships and one accepted an Air Force ROTC scholarship.

The dollar equivalent of an academy education is valued at around $400,000, and the dollar equivalent of an ROTC scholarship is valued at $200,000. All of the students who commission in the US military will be required to serve anywhere between four and ten years on active duty, depending on the commissioning source and the career field they enter.

"We're very proud of all of our graduates, regardless of which career path they choose to take," Moore said, noting the school's three career themes - Marine Science, Marine Technology, and Naval Science. "But those who choose to serve their country in the military deserve separate recognition, simply because of the sacrifices they and their families make, that come along with that choice. Missing graduating on Pershing Field is just one of those sacrifices, and a very small one, compared to the ultimate sacrifice that these young women and men are prepared to make."