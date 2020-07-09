Monmouth County has 9,544 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 9, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,544. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.
The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Monday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 243
- Allenhurst: 9
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 326
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
- Belmar: 47
- Bradley Beach: 61
- Brielle: 41
- Colts Neck: 93
- Deal: 38
- Eatontown: 318
- Englishtown: 52
- Fair Haven: 36
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 429
- Freehold Township: 714
- Hazlet: 340
- Highlands: 38
- Holmdel: 315
- Howell: 711
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 205
- Keyport: 108
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 640
- Manalapan: 509
- Manasquan: 37
- Marlboro: 515
- Matawan: 217
- Middletown: 769
- Millstone Township: 88
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 633
- Ocean: 377
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 266
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 53
- Sea Bright: 11
- Sea Girt: 18
- Shrewsbury Borough: 58
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 21
- Spring Lake Heights: 30
- Tinton Falls: 234
- Union Beach: 47
- Upper Freehold: 64
- Wall: 430
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.