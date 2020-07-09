AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,544 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 9, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,544. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Monday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 243
  • Allenhurst: 9
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 326
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
  • Belmar: 47
  • Bradley Beach: 61
  • Brielle: 41
  • Colts Neck: 93
  • Deal: 38
  • Eatontown: 318
  • Englishtown: 52
  • Fair Haven: 36
  • Farmingdale: 14
  • Freehold Borough: 429
  • Freehold Township: 714
  • Hazlet: 340
  • Highlands: 38
  • Holmdel: 315
  • Howell: 711
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 205
  • Keyport: 108
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 640
  • Manalapan: 509
  • Manasquan: 37
  • Marlboro: 515
  • Matawan: 217
  • Middletown: 769
  • Millstone Township: 88
  • Monmouth Beach: 22
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 633
  • Ocean: 377
  • Oceanport: 68
  • Red Bank: 266
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 53
  • Sea Bright: 11
  • Sea Girt: 18
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 58
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 21
  • Spring Lake Heights: 30
  • Tinton Falls: 234
  • Union Beach: 47
  • Upper Freehold: 64
  • Wall: 430
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 10

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.