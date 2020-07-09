Monmouth County has 9,544 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 9, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,544. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.

The Monmouth County Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury and the Western Branch Library in Freehold will open on Monday, July 15 at 25% capacity. Appointments are not necessary. For more information, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 243

Allenhurst: 9

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 326

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 15

Belmar: 47

Bradley Beach: 61

Brielle: 41

Colts Neck: 93

Deal: 38

Eatontown: 318

Englishtown: 52

Fair Haven: 36

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 429

Freehold Township: 714

Hazlet: 340

Highlands: 38

Holmdel: 315

Howell: 711

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 205

Keyport: 108

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 640

Manalapan: 509

Manasquan: 37

Marlboro: 515

Matawan: 217

Middletown: 769

Millstone Township: 88

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 633

Ocean: 377

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 266

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 53

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 18

Shrewsbury Borough: 58

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 21

Spring Lake Heights: 30

Tinton Falls: 234

Union Beach: 47

Upper Freehold: 64

Wall: 430

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.