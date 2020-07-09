Monmouth County Breaks Ground for Courthouse West Wing Security Vestibule

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 9 to mark the start of construction of the West Wing Security Vestibule, which will incorporate the latest security innovation to enable the Sheriff’s Office to safely and efficiently screen all building occupants, at the Monmouth County Courthouse.

“The County is proud to break ground on this important construction project today,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Ensuring the safety of everyone who goes in and out of the Monmouth County Courthouse is absolutely essential and the construction of this new security vestibule will help make that possible.”

The purpose of the project is to ensure safe entrance and exit for the general public, Court officials and staff from the building.

“The new security vestibule demonstrates the County’s commitment to the safety of the judges, jurors, public and the Sheriff’s Officers,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry. “The new space will give the Sheriff’s Officers the space they need to efficiently and effectively perform security measures, which is part of the Constitutional mission of the Sheriff.”

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office currently performs security screening operations in the entrance hallways of the East and West Wing. Both of these wings were designed and constructed prior to the need for screening and, therefore, do not provide the appropriate space for this essential operation.

“It is a great privilege to be standing here today as we celebrate this groundbreaking, which is a major step forward in public safety for all of us here at the Monmouth County Courthouse,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “Each day, an average of 1,700-1,800 visitors enter the courthouse. It’s our duty to provide the utmost of safety and security to members of the judiciary, court personnel, jurors and the public.”

In addition to the construction of the West Wing Security Vestibule, this project involves the reconstruction of the East Wing Main entrance stairs, landing and handrails along with the restoration of additional exterior entrance stairs throughout the three wings of the Courthouse. All improvements will be completed in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“The reconstruction of the West Wing Security Vestibule and entrance will help ensure the safety and security of more than 400,000 court users and staff that enter the building each year,” said Monmouth County Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton. “The Monmouth Vicinage is thankful to our county officials for recognizing the critical need for this project and for collaborating with us toward its successful completion.”

The approximately 3,400 square-foot addition was designed to blend into the existing architecture and character of the building.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by the winter of 2022.