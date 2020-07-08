AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,519 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 8, there are 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,519. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on www.visitmonmouth.com

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 249
  • Allenhurst: 9
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 321
  • Atlantic Highlands: 38
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
  • Belmar: 48
  • Bradley Beach: 61
  • Brielle: 40
  • Colts Neck: 92
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 320
  • Englishtown: 50
  • Fair Haven: 33
  • Farmingdale: 15
  • Freehold Borough: 427
  • Freehold Township: 714
  • Hazlet: 339
  • Highlands: 37
  • Holmdel: 320
  • Howell: 707
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 204
  • Keyport: 107
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 39
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 636
  • Manalapan: 512
  • Manasquan: 36
  • Marlboro: 509
  • Matawan: 215
  • Middletown: 768
  • Millstone Township: 89
  • Monmouth Beach: 22
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 630
  • Ocean: 377
  • Oceanport: 66
  • Red Bank: 265
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 51
  • Sea Bright: 11
  • Sea Girt: 18
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 58
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 21
  • Spring Lake Heights: 30
  • Tinton Falls: 232
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 65
  • Wall: 434
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 12

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.