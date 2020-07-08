Monmouth County has 9,519 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 8, there are 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,519. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 249
- Allenhurst: 9
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 321
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
- Belmar: 48
- Bradley Beach: 61
- Brielle: 40
- Colts Neck: 92
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 320
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 33
- Farmingdale: 15
- Freehold Borough: 427
- Freehold Township: 714
- Hazlet: 339
- Highlands: 37
- Holmdel: 320
- Howell: 707
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 204
- Keyport: 107
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 39
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 636
- Manalapan: 512
- Manasquan: 36
- Marlboro: 509
- Matawan: 215
- Middletown: 768
- Millstone Township: 89
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 630
- Ocean: 377
- Oceanport: 66
- Red Bank: 265
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 51
- Sea Bright: 11
- Sea Girt: 18
- Shrewsbury Borough: 58
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 21
- Spring Lake Heights: 30
- Tinton Falls: 232
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 434
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 12
