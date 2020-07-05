AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,457 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 5, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,457. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 725.

Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 248
  • Allenhurst: 9
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 326
  • Atlantic Highlands: 38
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
  • Belmar: 45
  • Bradley Beach: 61
  • Brielle: 38
  • Colts Neck: 92
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 311
  • Englishtown: 52
  • Fair Haven: 31
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 418
  • Freehold Township: 700
  • Hazlet: 334
  • Highlands: 36
  • Holmdel: 321
  • Howell: 700
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 207
  • Keyport: 109
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 639
  • Manalapan: 506
  • Manasquan: 35
  • Marlboro: 510
  • Matawan: 219
  • Middletown: 766
  • Millstone Township: 90
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 635
  • Ocean: 375
  • Oceanport: 67
  • Red Bank: 263
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 50
  • Sea Bright: 13
  • Sea Girt: 16
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 56
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 28
  • Tinton Falls: 234
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 65
  • Wall: 425
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 8

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 