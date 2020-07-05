Monmouth County has 9,457 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 5, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,457. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 725.

Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 248

Allenhurst: 9

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 326

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 45

Bradley Beach: 61

Brielle: 38

Colts Neck: 92

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 311

Englishtown: 52

Fair Haven: 31

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 418

Freehold Township: 700

Hazlet: 334

Highlands: 36

Holmdel: 321

Howell: 700

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 207

Keyport: 109

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 639

Manalapan: 506

Manasquan: 35

Marlboro: 510

Matawan: 219

Middletown: 766

Millstone Township: 90

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 635

Ocean: 375

Oceanport: 67

Red Bank: 263

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 50

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 16

Shrewsbury Borough: 56

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 28

Tinton Falls: 234

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 65

Wall: 425

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 8

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.