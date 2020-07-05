Monmouth County has 9,457 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 5, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,457. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 725.
Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 248
- Allenhurst: 9
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 326
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 45
- Bradley Beach: 61
- Brielle: 38
- Colts Neck: 92
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 311
- Englishtown: 52
- Fair Haven: 31
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 418
- Freehold Township: 700
- Hazlet: 334
- Highlands: 36
- Holmdel: 321
- Howell: 700
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 207
- Keyport: 109
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 639
- Manalapan: 506
- Manasquan: 35
- Marlboro: 510
- Matawan: 219
- Middletown: 766
- Millstone Township: 90
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 635
- Ocean: 375
- Oceanport: 67
- Red Bank: 263
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 50
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 16
- Shrewsbury Borough: 56
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 28
- Tinton Falls: 234
- Union Beach: 46
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 425
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 8
