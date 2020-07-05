AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,421 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 4, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,421. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 724.

Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 248
  • Allenhurst: 9
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 322
  • Atlantic Highlands: 38
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 46
  • Bradley Beach: 61
  • Brielle: 38
  • Colts Neck: 89
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 308
  • Englishtown: 50
  • Fair Haven: 30
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 417
  • Freehold Township: 700
  • Hazlet: 338
  • Highlands: 35
  • Holmdel: 320
  • Howell: 696
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 203
  • Keyport: 107
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 636
  • Manalapan: 505
  • Manasquan: 36
  • Marlboro: 509
  • Matawan: 219
  • Middletown: 762
  • Millstone Township: 88
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 633
  • Ocean: 374
  • Oceanport: 66
  • Red Bank: 264
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 50
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 16
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 56
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 26
  • Tinton Falls: 236
  • Union Beach: 47
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 419
  • West Long Branch: 77
  • Unknown: 12

