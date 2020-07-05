Monmouth County has 9,421 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 4, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,421. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 724.

Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 248

Allenhurst: 9

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 322

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 46

Bradley Beach: 61

Brielle: 38

Colts Neck: 89

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 308

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 30

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 417

Freehold Township: 700

Hazlet: 338

Highlands: 35

Holmdel: 320

Howell: 696

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 203

Keyport: 107

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 636

Manalapan: 505

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 509

Matawan: 219

Middletown: 762

Millstone Township: 88

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 633

Ocean: 374

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 264

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 50

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 16

Shrewsbury Borough: 56

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 26

Tinton Falls: 236

Union Beach: 47

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 419

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 12

