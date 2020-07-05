Monmouth County has 9,421 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 4, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,421. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 724.
Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 248
- Allenhurst: 9
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 322
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 46
- Bradley Beach: 61
- Brielle: 38
- Colts Neck: 89
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 308
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 30
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 417
- Freehold Township: 700
- Hazlet: 338
- Highlands: 35
- Holmdel: 320
- Howell: 696
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 203
- Keyport: 107
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 636
- Manalapan: 505
- Manasquan: 36
- Marlboro: 509
- Matawan: 219
- Middletown: 762
- Millstone Township: 88
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 633
- Ocean: 374
- Oceanport: 66
- Red Bank: 264
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 50
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 16
- Shrewsbury Borough: 56
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 26
- Tinton Falls: 236
- Union Beach: 47
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 419
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 12
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.