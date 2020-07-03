Monmouth County has 9,388 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 3, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,388. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 721.

Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 246

Allenhurst: 9

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 320

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 46

Bradley Beach: 61

Brielle: 38

Colts Neck: 88

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 309

Englishtown: 49

Fair Haven: 30

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 417

Freehold Township: 702

Hazlet: 334

Highlands: 35

Holmdel: 320

Howell: 690

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 203

Keyport: 107

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 638

Manalapan: 504

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 507

Matawan: 214

Middletown: 761

Millstone Township: 90

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 69

Neptune Township: 633

Ocean: 369

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 260

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 48

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 16

Shrewsbury Borough: 57

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 26

Tinton Falls: 236

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 415

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 10

