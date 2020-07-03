Monmouth County has 9,388 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 3, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,388. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 721.
Monmouth County offices will be open to the public, by appointment only, on Monday, July 6. Face coverings are required.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 246
- Allenhurst: 9
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 320
- Atlantic Highlands: 38
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 46
- Bradley Beach: 61
- Brielle: 38
- Colts Neck: 88
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 309
- Englishtown: 49
- Fair Haven: 30
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 417
- Freehold Township: 702
- Hazlet: 334
- Highlands: 35
- Holmdel: 320
- Howell: 690
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 203
- Keyport: 107
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 638
- Manalapan: 504
- Manasquan: 36
- Marlboro: 507
- Matawan: 214
- Middletown: 761
- Millstone Township: 90
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 69
- Neptune Township: 633
- Ocean: 369
- Oceanport: 66
- Red Bank: 260
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 48
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 16
- Shrewsbury Borough: 57
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 26
- Tinton Falls: 236
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 415
- West Long Branch: 77
- Unknown: 10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.