Atlantic Highlands Defies Gov's Executive Order and Raises the Flag

ATL. HIGHLANDS – “It’s wonderful that the Governor is following the lead the Majority of the Borough Council took last week,” said Councilman Brian Boms, after Governor Murphy announced the American flag in New Jersey will be returned to full staff stature.

The Governor had ordered all American flags on state buildings lowered to half staff in March, in recognition of the number of lives lost during the Covid-19 situation. Although the state is still under a number of mandates because of the spread of the disease, including Murphy’s change of mind earlier this week which will continue to prohibit indoor restaurant dining, today he recalled his original executive order which mandated the lowered flags and said they should be raised for the nations’ birthday July 4 then continue at full staff thereafter.

Councilman Brian Boms had made a motion at last week’s Borough Council meeting to raise the flags immediately, and following discussion, he and Councilman James Murphy agreed to extend that date until July 3, in the hope that Councilmembers Lori Hohenleitner and Jon Crawley would agree to a compromise. However, both Hohenleitner and Crawley both still vetoed the motion to raise the flag, indicating they preferred to follow the Governor’s executive order.

This is the first time in the history of the United States that any state has directed the flag be lowered for more than 30 days. The United States has never directed the lowering of the flag for that long for any occasion.

[Editor's note: Approximately 1850 New Jerseyans have died of COVID-19 to date. The United States has now surpassed 50,000 new cases per day of coronovirus infections.]