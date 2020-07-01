Freeholders to Lift Public Access Restrictions to County Buildings July 6

Provide updates on small business grants, financial recovery

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley provided several updates on County operations, including the removal of public access restrictions beginning on Monday, July 6.

“We are excited to announce that we will begin allowing the public into County buildings on Monday, July 6, by appointment only,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Face coverings and practicing social distancing will be required.”

Freeholder Director Arnone also spoke about the allocation of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding to administer small business grants as well as the Monmouth ACTS (Assisting Communities Through Services) Financial Recovery Initiative and Task Force.

The funding will be utilized to provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses with up to 50 employees.

“We are looking to partner with an organization that will handle the entirety of the grant process, which we expect to be an entirely online application process to efficiently handle the grant applications,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Businesses should start to put together their receipts for expenses they have incurred because of the pandemic, including rental expenses and utility expenses. Having your paperwork prepared will give you a head start when the process begins.”

Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley applauded Freeholder Director Arnone’s efforts, outreach and support for Monmouth County’s small business community. The Deputy Director went on to explain that residents, many of whom are traditionally self-sufficient, are finding themselves in need of public resources and clear direction on how to access those resources.

“The intent of the County’s Financial Recovery Initiative is to equally meet residents’ needs in the most effective and helpful way possible,” said Deputy Director Kiley, liaison to Human Services. “The FRI brings together and builds upon the strong foundation of public and community organizations, which has already been established through Monmouth ACTS and its Financial Empowerment Hub. The initiative includes a clearinghouse, which will provide residents with access to information about the many public-private programs and benefits that are becoming available almost daily from a anchor organizations.”

Together with a key group of financial leaders through Monmouth County, Deputy Director Kiley has established the FRI Task Force, to assure a robust community outreach and communication effort to meet the needs of all residents and report to the public about progress. The Task Force will advise and support the FRI.

“The first meeting will take place this afternoon where the Task Force Work Group will present the rapid planning and implementation,” said Deputy Director Kiley. “The developmental work has already taken place thanks to the Monmouth ACTS Financial Hub and execution is expected to begin within the coming weeks.”

The Freeholders wrapped up the press conference by reminding everyone to comply with executive orders, especially practicing social distancing.

“As County buildings and businesses reopen to the public, we have to act responsibly by practicing social distancing,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Right now, social distancing is the best defense we have against the spread of COVID-19.”

For more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.