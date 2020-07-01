Monmouth County has 9,305 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 1, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,305. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 715.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to provide updates on small business grants, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. The video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 246

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 315

Atlantic Highlands: 37

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 46

Bradley Beach: 62

Brielle: 37

Colts Neck: 87

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 306

Englishtown: 48

Fair Haven: 29

Farmingdale: 11

Freehold Borough: 417

Freehold Township: 694

Hazlet: 331

Highlands: 34

Holmdel: 321

Howell: 684

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 201

Keyport: 105

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 628

Manalapan: 500

Manasquan: 35

Marlboro: 502

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 754

Millstone Township: 90

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 627

Ocean: 365

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 259

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 47

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 57

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 26

Tinton Falls: 232

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 413

West Long Branch: 76

Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.