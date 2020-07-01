Monmouth County has 9,305 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 1, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,305. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 715.
The Freeholders held a press conference today to provide updates on small business grants, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. The video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 246
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 315
- Atlantic Highlands: 37
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 46
- Bradley Beach: 62
- Brielle: 37
- Colts Neck: 87
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 306
- Englishtown: 48
- Fair Haven: 29
- Farmingdale: 11
- Freehold Borough: 417
- Freehold Township: 694
- Hazlet: 331
- Highlands: 34
- Holmdel: 321
- Howell: 684
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 201
- Keyport: 105
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 628
- Manalapan: 500
- Manasquan: 35
- Marlboro: 502
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 754
- Millstone Township: 90
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 627
- Ocean: 365
- Oceanport: 66
- Red Bank: 259
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 47
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 57
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 26
- Tinton Falls: 232
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 413
- West Long Branch: 76
- Unknown: 9
