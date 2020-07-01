AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,305 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 1, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,305. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 715.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to provide updates on small business grants, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. The video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 246
  • Allenhurst: 8
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 315
  • Atlantic Highlands: 37
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 46
  • Bradley Beach: 62
  • Brielle: 37
  • Colts Neck: 87
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 306
  • Englishtown: 48
  • Fair Haven: 29
  • Farmingdale: 11
  • Freehold Borough: 417
  • Freehold Township: 694
  • Hazlet: 331
  • Highlands: 34
  • Holmdel: 321
  • Howell: 684
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 201
  • Keyport: 105
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 628
  • Manalapan: 500
  • Manasquan: 35
  • Marlboro: 502
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 754
  • Millstone Township: 90
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 67
  • Neptune Township: 627
  • Ocean: 365
  • Oceanport: 66
  • Red Bank: 259
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 47
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 15
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 57
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 26
  • Tinton Falls: 232
  • Union Beach: 49
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 413
  • West Long Branch: 76
  • Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.