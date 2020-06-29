Monmouth County Library Announces Door Side Hours

MANALAPAN – The Monmouth County Headquarters Library and Eastern Branch Library in Shrewsbury have opened their door side activity and are moving slowly to ensure adjustments at libraries are sufficient and complete before moving quickly to reopen fully to customers.

Door Side service at both facilities is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The book drops at both Headquarters and Eastern Branch are open and all returned materials go to quarantine for 72 hours before being checked in. They are then returned to shelves or to the next patron waiting for the item.

Patrons can place holds and will receive a call when their items are available for Door Side pickup.

Phone, chat and email service continue and calls are best directed to Headquarters or Eastern Branch. Most branch staff will return to their buildings to initiate their plans and preparation for social distancing, placement of signage, and Door Side logistics. Buildings with staff will answer calls when staff is present.

Door Side service might possibly be starting at most branches on Wednesday, July 1. However, all library branches and the headquarters library will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in observance of the July 4th holiday.

“For everyone this has been a huge challenge as everything changes daily,” said Library Director Judith Tolchin, MLIS, “CDC recommendations, staff and municipal concerns about cleaning and safety” are all important criteria that not only must be recognized but addressed fully.

Ms Tolchin further noted that while the staff is continuing to work on their phased in plan to resume services in libraries, it is important to realize that in order to stay in conformance with the state administrative order directing cleaning and distancing measures, there will be restricted volume of patrons permitted in buildings. She said “we hope to start that in the very near future but not before July 6. At that point, the openings are likely only to be at the Headquarters and Eastern Branch facilities at the very beginning.

Deliveries of new books started two or three weeks ago to Headquarters indicating there would be no delay in the receipt of new materials that will be available for patrons to borrow.

For the most updated information on the library, its branches, its hours and telephone numbers visit www.monmouthcountylib.org