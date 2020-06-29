Monmouth County has 9,249 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 29, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,249. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 712.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 246

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 314

Atlantic Highlands: 36

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 59

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 85

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 303

Englishtown: 49

Fair Haven: 29

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 417

Freehold Township: 695

Hazlet: 338

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 312

Howell: 677

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 199

Keyport: 103

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 625

Manalapan: 497

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 499

Matawan: 211

Middletown: 752

Millstone Township: 88

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 66

Neptune Township: 625

Ocean: 363

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 255

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 45

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 57

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 24

Tinton Falls: 228

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 411

West Long Branch: 75

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.