People Who Stutter to Find Help Through New Support Group

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ —The newly-established Monmouth County Chapter of the National Stuttering Association will hold an information session online for teenagers and adults who stutter at 7 pm on Thursday, July 23. The one-hour session, which will explain the role of this new local self-help support group, also will be open to family members and friends, speech-language pathologists and others who want to learn more about the organization and stuttering.

Founded in 1977, the National Stuttering Association (NSA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing hope and empowerment to adults and children who stutter, their families, and speech professionals through support, education, advocacy, and research. One of the most important aspects of the group is its network of nearly 200 local chapters across the United States through which more than 2,500 people each month discuss life, stuttering, and how best to cope with their disfluency. In New Jersey, other chapters meet in Galloway, Hillside, Mullica Hill and Stratford.

“I’m thrilled that the National Stuttering Association has decided to add a chapter in Monmouth County, New Jersey,” said Joanne Summer, a Manasquan-based speech-language pathologist who will lead the new chapter. “I’ve seen how effective the NSA has been in helping people who stutter through its chapter meetings, annual conference and other incredible educational and networking programs. It’s great to see that a longstanding void in its chapter network here in Monmouth County is finally being filled.”

After spending 12 years treating children with speech and language disorders in the New Jersey public school system, Ms. Summer has been in private practice the past six years. She has received extensive training in stuttering and other fluency issues through The Stuttering Foundation and other programs and has served as a board member for state and county speech-language and hearing associations.

To sign up and obtain instructions for participating in the upcoming online information session, send an email with your name and phone number to Ms. Summer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . More information on the NSA and stuttering can be found at www.westutter.org.