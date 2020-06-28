Monmouth County has 9,239 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 28, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,239. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 712.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 246

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 315

Atlantic Highlands: 36

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 58

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 85

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 306

Englishtown: 49

Fair Haven: 29

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 417

Freehold Township: 698

Hazlet: 337

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 314

Howell: 673

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 198

Keyport: 103

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 626

Manalapan: 495

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 498

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 750

Millstone Township: 87

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 64

Neptune Township: 625

Ocean: 364

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 254

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 45

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 57

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 24

Tinton Falls: 226

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 408

West Long Branch: 75

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.