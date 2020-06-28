AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,239 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 28, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,239. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 712.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 246
  • Allenhurst: 8
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 315
  • Atlantic Highlands: 36
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 44
  • Bradley Beach: 58
  • Brielle: 36
  • Colts Neck: 85
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 306
  • Englishtown: 49
  • Fair Haven: 29
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 417
  • Freehold Township: 698
  • Hazlet: 337
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 314
  • Howell: 673
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 198
  • Keyport: 103
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 626
  • Manalapan: 495
  • Manasquan: 36
  • Marlboro: 498
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 750
  • Millstone Township: 87
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 64
  • Neptune Township: 625
  • Ocean: 364
  • Oceanport: 66
  • Red Bank: 254
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 45
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 15
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 57
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 24
  • Tinton Falls: 226
  • Union Beach: 49
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 408
  • West Long Branch: 75
  • Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.