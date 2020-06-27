Monmouth County has 9,221 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 27, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,221. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 710.
The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 245
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 310
- Atlantic Highlands: 36
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 44
- Bradley Beach: 58
- Brielle: 36
- Colts Neck: 84
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 304
- Englishtown: 49
- Fair Haven: 29
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 418
- Freehold Township: 696
- Hazlet: 338
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 312
- Howell: 672
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 201
- Keyport: 105
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 39
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 622
- Manalapan: 497
- Manasquan: 36
- Marlboro: 496
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 748
- Millstone Township: 86
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 64
- Neptune Township: 625
- Ocean: 362
- Oceanport: 65
- Red Bank: 250
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 45
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 56
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 24
- Tinton Falls: 229
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 408
- West Long Branch: 75
- Unknown: 11
