Monmouth County has 9,221 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 27, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,221. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 710.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 245

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 310

Atlantic Highlands: 36

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 58

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 84

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 304

Englishtown: 49

Fair Haven: 29

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 418

Freehold Township: 696

Hazlet: 338

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 312

Howell: 672

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 201

Keyport: 105

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 39

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 622

Manalapan: 497

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 496

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 748

Millstone Township: 86

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 64

Neptune Township: 625

Ocean: 362

Oceanport: 65

Red Bank: 250

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 45

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 56

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 24

Tinton Falls: 229

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 408

West Long Branch: 75

Unknown: 11

