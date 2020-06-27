Dyese Davis Sworn in to the Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees

LINCROFT, NJ - Dyese Davis, Neptune resident, was sworn in as the newest member of the Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees at the virtual meeting on June 23.

A former Brookdale student, Davis is not new to serving her community. She first became involved while she was still a student at Neptune High School. “I joined the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Cabinet which allows the youth of the town to work with the Township Committee and specifically the Mayor,” she explained. It was that experience that inspired Davis to get involved with politics. “I saw the impact you can have as a person in an elected position and was always drawn to it,” Davis said.

While pursuing her undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University, Davis interned at the New Jersey District 11 Legislative Office. “Upon graduation from Rutgers University, I knew that I wanted to make a positive change and the most effective way is to change the laws that govern us,” she said. Davis is currently the Deputy Chief of Staff to New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal.

In addition to her position as deputy chief of staff, Davis is also a member of a number of community boards such as the Neptune Township Library Board, Neptune Township Planning Board, Affordable Housing Alliance, and others.

Governor Phil Murphy appointed Davis to the Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees. “Community colleges are important because they allow access to an education that many did not realize they could have,” said Davis.

“My goals as a Trustee are to further the mission of Brookdale Community College and help students realize that higher education is attainable, no matter what age you are,” Davis said. “I also want to ensure that everybody knows of all the amazing programs that the college has to offer,” she said.