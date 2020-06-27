Monmouth County has 9,186 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 26, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,186. There are five new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 709.
The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spreadThe breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 246
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 309
- Atlantic Highlands: 36
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 44
- Bradley Beach: 58
- Brielle: 35
- Colts Neck: 84
- Deal: 36
- Eatontown: 301
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 418
- Freehold Township: 695
- Hazlet: 337
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 315
- Howell: 670
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 199
- Keyport: 103
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 620
- Manalapan: 494
- Manasquan: 35
- Marlboro: 499
- Matawan: 210
- Middletown: 746
- Millstone Township: 87
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 64
- Neptune Township: 622
- Ocean: 358
- Oceanport: 65
- Red Bank: 247
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 45
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 24
- Tinton Falls: 223
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 408
- West Long Branch: 74
- Unknown: 10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.