Monmouth County has 9,163 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 25, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,163. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 704.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 245

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 309

Atlantic Highlands: 36

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 45

Bradley Beach: 57

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 84

Deal: 35

Eatontown: 301

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 418

Freehold Township: 695

Hazlet: 332

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 313

Howell: 671

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 197

Keyport: 103

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 39

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 613

Manalapan: 496

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 495

Matawan: 211

Middletown: 747

Millstone Township: 87

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 65

Neptune Township: 613

Ocean: 358

Oceanport: 65

Red Bank: 247

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 45

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 24

Tinton Falls: 226

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 405

West Long Branch: 74

Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.