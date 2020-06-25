Monmouth County has 9,163 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 25, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,163. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 704.
The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 245
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 309
- Atlantic Highlands: 36
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 45
- Bradley Beach: 57
- Brielle: 36
- Colts Neck: 84
- Deal: 35
- Eatontown: 301
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 418
- Freehold Township: 695
- Hazlet: 332
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 313
- Howell: 671
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 197
- Keyport: 103
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 39
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 613
- Manalapan: 496
- Manasquan: 36
- Marlboro: 495
- Matawan: 211
- Middletown: 747
- Millstone Township: 87
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 65
- Neptune Township: 613
- Ocean: 358
- Oceanport: 65
- Red Bank: 247
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 45
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 24
- Tinton Falls: 226
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 405
- West Long Branch: 74
- Unknown: 11
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.